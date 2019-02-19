KC officials remind frustrated drivers that pothole crews are same workers who plow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- These days it's hard to drive anywhere without seeing a pothole.

"They are literally everywhere and I feel like this winter has been a lot worse," Jacquelyn Pierre said.

She's right. Kansas City officials said last year there were 256 potholes reported to the city's 311 Action Line during the first six weeks of 2018. In 2019, they've had more than 1,400.

"It has been much worse, a lot more storms and a lot of them have been very wet and come down then immediate deep freeze into the 20s. That's exactly what causes the potholes. It seeps into the cracks in road, freezes, then causes those holes in the road," Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

Some crews were fixing potholes Tuesday, but not as many because the same workers also had to get ready for Tuesday night's snowfall.

"All the same people. They've been alternating between plowing snow, filling potholes, doing maintenance on vehicles, all the same people," Hernandez said.

So if you see a pothole in KC, report it to the 311 line. But it will likely take crews a while to get to it.