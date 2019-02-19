FOX4 Forecast: Get your shovels ready!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 4pm today running through 9am Wednesday morning. Our next round of wintry weather is moving in, with snow chances significantly increasing after 6pm. Significant snowfall is expected, especially for those north of the metro. Details on how this will impact the evening rush tonight and Wednesday mornings commute in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page