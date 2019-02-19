FOX4 Forecast: Get your shovels ready!

Posted 4:00 am, February 19, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 4pm today running through 9am Wednesday morning. Our next round of wintry weather is moving in, with snow chances significantly increasing after 6pm. Significant snowfall is expected, especially for those north of the metro. Details on how this will impact the evening rush tonight and Wednesday mornings commute in the update here!

The Forecast

Long Ranger

