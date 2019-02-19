Man who moved from Chicago to KC pays it forward neighbor always looking out for him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local man who moved from Chicago to Kansas City for a new job opportunity said he never expected to move across the street from such a kind man. Now he's paying it forward.

Chris Blackman said Craig Picard has always looked out for him.

"Just a great person," Blackman said describing Picard. "Just looking out for me, looking out for my house."

Blackman said Picard has stepped in to mow his grass when he didn't have a working lawnmower. Picard also helped when someone broke into Blackman's house.

"Just all around a good guy," Blackman told FOX4. "I just wanted to give back to the man who has been giving so much to me."

Picard was in shock when presented with the award and $400.