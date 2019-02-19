River Market staple Cascone’s Grill closing next week to make way for new concept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After nearly 90 years in the River Market, Cascone's Grill will close for good next week.

The restaurant has been at its location at E 5th and Walnut Streets, right across from the City Market, since the 1930's.

Cascone's will close next Thursday in order to make way for a new concept. Owner George Cascone says one of his friends plans to take over the space and update it. George will move from the front of the house to the kitchen.

Still many of his customers say it wpon't be the same.

"People are telling me about their grandparents that have been in here years ago and how nice I treated them and the good food they had. A lot of them have passed on and now I'm feeding their grandchildren," he said.

Chuck Lowrey is a Cascone's customer. He says the area is changing.

"The area has grown dramatically in the past 5 years. I've lived here for 25 years in the area. worked here for 25 years in the area. and i think there is going to be a major culture shift."

George Cascone says the new venture will continue to serve up some of the most popular dishes on his menu and there will be new items added.

The new restaurant will also be open seven days a week and have extended hours. Cascone's other locations in the metro will remain open.