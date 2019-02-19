Royals, Sporting KC team up for fan clothing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They’re both loved by fans, and they both sport the color blue – so it’s only fair that the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City are offering up apparel with both teams in mind.

On Saturday, April 13, the Royals will host the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium – and fans will have the opportunity to purchase beanies with both Royals and Sporting logos. Then, on Sunday, April 14, Sporting Kansas City faces the New York Red Bulls at Children’s Mercy Park – and a commemorative scarf honoring both teams will be available for fans.

The apparel is part of two separate packages from the teams.

Click here for information on Royals tickets.

Click here for information about Sporting Kansas City tickets.