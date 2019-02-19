× Snowblower dispute between neighbors sends one man to the hospital the other to jail

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two men living next door to each other in Washington state could not civilly decide where to put the snow they removed from their driveways last week and their disagreement ultimately landed one in the hospital and one in jail.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office shared the news on the their Facebook page Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened Friday, Feb. 15 in the early evening hours.

A man in his late 60s told responding officers that his neighbor, 48-year-old Michael P. Jones, attacked him. The man whom Jones allegedly attacked told officers that he had previously asked Jones to stop leaving snow on his property when using his snowblower.

When Jones got home Friday he allegedly began throwing snow back into the man’s property. That’s when the victim said he put his shovel down in front of Jones’ snowblower. Jones allegedly refused to stop and ran the shovel over causing the snowblower to tip. From there Jones allegedly tackled the victim, punched him and kicked him.

“He also used his weight to drop his knees onto the victim’s rib area while he was on the ground,” the sheriff’s office said in their news release.

First responders took the victim to the hospital in an ambulance. He has since been released.

Jones, who denied any assault took place, faces second degree assault charges.