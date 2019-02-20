21-year-old charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead in Overland Park apartment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 21-year-old is now facing charges in the murder of a 17-year-old found dead in his Overland Park apartment last month.

Alan Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the Jan. 23 deadly shooting of Ben Workman.

At the time of the shooting, police said a preliminary investigation showed Workman had two visitors and a fight apparently broke out before he was shot.

Neighbors said they heard a gun go off inside the teenager’s apartment near 80th and Farley. They also told police they saw two men running down the stairs.

Court documents providing further details of the allegations against Hicks have not been released yet. He is being held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Workman attended Olathe East High School and was finishing his education independently while working. His mother said he moved into the apartment just weeks before the shooting.