Bam Bam, polar bear who moved to KC Zoo last May, has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Wednesday that one of its beloved polar bears died Tuesday night.

Bam Bam was 31 years old.

Zoo staff discovered this week that Bam Bam’s liver was failing and she had developed untreatable liver cancer. They later decided it was best to euthanize her.

Although Bam Bam was an older bear, her overall health had been good until very recently, the zoo said in a news release.

Bam Bam moved to Kansas City from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to joined Berlin last May.

She loved peanut butter and had a fondness for celery. She also loved to swim in the pool and play with her orange boat. Visitors could often see her laying spread out in the grass.

“Bam Bam is going to be deeply missed by all of the staff, volunteers and visitors of the Kansas City Zoo,” a spokes person for the zoo said in a news release.