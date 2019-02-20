Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s set to open this week on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ll soon be able to get cinnamon rolls and soft pretzels in one stop on the Country Club Plaza.

Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s pretzels will open Friday at 112 W. 47th Street, next to Cold Stone Creamery.

The dual operation is owned by local franchisees Erik and Vanessa Garcia.

“As it is for many families and visitors, the Plaza is a hub for my wife and me to enjoy time with our kids. We have dreamed of being part of such an iconic shopping and dining destination for so many,” Erik said.

Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s will open Friday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.

Their operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled in March.