First responders use Narcan to revive New Jersey bus driver who crashed into tree

NEWARK, N.J. — For the second day in a row authorities in New Jersey had to administer Narcan, a drug that reverses opiate overdoses, to a driver who crashed with child passengers, according to PIX 11.

The crash Wednesday afternoon involved a school bus driver who crashed into a tree. That driver is now facing multiple charges.

Police told PIX11 when the incident happened 11 kids were on the bus.

None of the children were hurt, but the driver has taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 that the driver had heroin paraphernalia with her.