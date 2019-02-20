Four-wheel drive club helps health care workers, first responders get to work in the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Children at many schools already have missed more than a week of classes because of all the storms this winter.

Many workers don't get snow days and for those who work in health care, lives can depend on showing up for the job.

It can be difficult for some of those workers on a day when the street are clogged with snow or ice.

Two home health care workers rely on public transit to get to their elderly clients.

On a normal day they have to take three buses for a trip that takes nearly an hour.

Wednesday morning Quinton Byers and his partner knew they were facing a commute that could last hours to reach a homebound senior who's depending on them.

Luckily, they recently learned of a four-wheel drive club, whose members offer to provide rides to health care workers and other first responders that must be at their jobs.

Tony Kiley got the pair to an east side home safely so they could make sure their client took the medicine they need.

"Without these young folks here getting to their home health care recipients that person might not eat that day," Kiley said. "They help them with food preparation. They help them with laundry, keep the house clear and clean out the clutter. Some of these people are closed in and really, really depend on these home health care providers."

The group, Midwest Krawlers, already has provided more than 300 rides this winter to doctors, nurses and first responders who were having trouble getting to their jobs on time.

And as word of the group's community service spread, other four-wheel drive owners are joining the effort, offering to provide free rides to those who are stuck in the snow or ice.

To request a ride if your work in health care or first response, call or text 816-376-0919.