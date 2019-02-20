“Hoodie hoo”: FOX4 participates in decades-old tradition to help chase off winter, usher in spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Every year on February 20 in the northern hemisphere -- people who are tired of winter go outside, wave their hands over their heads and yell, "Hoodie Hoo."

The belief is that the action chases off winter and makes room for spring.

Since it's been such a long, grueling winter in Kansas City, FOX4's Kim Byrnes and Mark Alford weren't taking any chances and took part in the decades-old tradition.

As FOX4 news at noon started Wednesday the two could be seen in the back parking lot chanting and waving their arms. See the entertaining moment in the video player above.