Kansas City man charged in connection with 39th Street carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a carjacking last Friday on 39th Street. An accomplice has been charged with driving the stolen vehicle away while police were attempting to stop them.

Charles R. Pelton, 35, was charged Wednesday with robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Willie J. Hampton, 35, faces the charge of resisting arrest.

According to court documents, just before 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, officers responded to 39th and Hardesty on a reported armed carjacking with shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene the victims reported they went to a gas station near the area to purchase cigarettes. The driver, parked the car running with a passenger remaining inside. An unknown male suspect got into the vehicle armed with a gun and told the passenger to “get out.” The passenger got out of the vehicle and told the driver of the vehicle that the suspect was armed with a gun. The court documents state that the driver then fired five rounds into his truck as it drove away.

Surveillance video showed the suspect enter the business remove his hoodie showing a clear view of his face from multiple angles. When the two victims arrived, video shows the suspect leaving the gas station and walking to a car and speaks with the occupants. The suspect then walks to the victim’s vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, just after 3 a.m., officers saw the victim’s vehicle with no license plates backed up into the Family Dollar located off White Ave. and Independence Ave. Officers began to investigate when they saw a man run from the scene as the truck began to leave the parking lot. Officers chased the truck from 9th and Winner to 23rd Street and Interstate 435 where it left the roadway. Pelton was identified as the passenger who left the vehicle and ran on foot into the woods before being taken into custody by police.

Hampton was identified as the driver, who unsuccessfully tried to reverse the vehicle out of a snow bank before giving up and also running into the woods where he was also taken into custody. Both suspects were booked into jail.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Pelton and a $20,000 bond for Hampton.