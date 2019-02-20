Check drive times here with FOX4 Traffic

KCMO declares ‘Phase 2 Snow Emergency’

Posted 7:51 am, February 20, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following Tuesday night’s storm that left at least three inches of snow through most of Kansas City, the city has declared a “Phase 2 Snow Emergency” as plow drivers try to clear roads.

A news release says that “Phase 2 “identifies a parking emergency, during which any vehicle parked on a snow route must be removed within two hours. If you don’t move your car to make way for emergency vehicles, you run the risk of getting a citation.

If you have to park along a street that is not a snow emergency route, the city asks you to do the following:

On streets that run north/south, park vehicles on the west side of the street.

On streets that run east/west, park vehicles on the north side of the street.

If you have more questions about the city’s snow removal process, click on this link.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.