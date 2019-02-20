KCMO declares ‘Phase 2 Snow Emergency’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following Tuesday night’s storm that left at least three inches of snow through most of Kansas City, the city has declared a “Phase 2 Snow Emergency” as plow drivers try to clear roads.

A news release says that “Phase 2 “identifies a parking emergency, during which any vehicle parked on a snow route must be removed within two hours. If you don’t move your car to make way for emergency vehicles, you run the risk of getting a citation.

If you have to park along a street that is not a snow emergency route, the city asks you to do the following:

On streets that run north/south, park vehicles on the west side of the street.

On streets that run east/west, park vehicles on the north side of the street.

If you have more questions about the city’s snow removal process, click on this link.