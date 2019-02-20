Check drive times here with FOX4 Traffic

FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory continues through 9 a.m.

Posted 4:00 am, February 20, 2019

The worst of the snow is over but some flurries or freezing mist could still show up in your neighborhood.  Later today we'll try to slowly clear out but it will be a struggle.  Highs end up in the lower 30s this afternoon. After today we'll catch a break for a few days before our next system arrives on Saturday.  Details on that in the forecast here.

The Forecast

Long Ranger

