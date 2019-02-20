× Missouri looking to expand Title IX protections at state universities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Senate made progress in its efforts to expand protections related to Title IX cases at Missouri universities.

Sen. Gary Romine (R-District 3), who sponsored the bill, wants to standardize the Title IX procedures in the state and lead to a more clear-cut judicial due process for the accused.

“We want to make sure that the credibility, the identity, the fairness. That both the accused and the accuser are given the opportunity to protect themselves from un-due harm. We want to make sure that if such a process is violated there is recourse and there is an opportunity for appeal.” Sen. Romine said.

Under the provisions of the bill, students can request an appeal of any Title IX case if it resulted in disciplinary action.

Opponents to the legislation say that it would create an external process that would be harmful to the parties involved by reducing confidentiality.

Jill Patterson, Title IX coordinator at Missouri State testified against the bill.

“This bill creates an external process that would be harmful to the parties involved as well as to the universities in several ways.” Patterson said. “One, it would slow the process down dramatically. Two, it would make it difficult to protect confidentiality of the proceeding for both parties and three, it would add significant cost to the institutions involved.”

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report