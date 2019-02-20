Missouri parents grieve for sons murdered six months apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri family is grieving the murders of their two teenage sons within the last six months.

Angel Mays described her sons Kelvon Phillips and Kelvin Phillips Jr. as inseparable.

“They did everything together – even in death they’ve still got each other,” she told KTVI.

She and the boys’ father, Kelvin Phillips Sr., are devastated.

Less than a year and a half ago, the brothers were in the backfield together playing quarterback and tailback on their high school football team. They wore numbers 1 and 2. The boys were born one year apart, and both were 19 when they died.

In a span of about 6 months, Kelvin Jr. and Kelvon were both shot and killed.

Ivan Henley, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in Kelvon’s death Sunday. Henley also faces charges of weapons offenses and evidence tampering.

Police said Henley met Kelvon in a parking lot and shot him in his car. Henley was also shot and is in custody at an area hospital. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash only.

On August 1, Kelvin Phillips Jr. was shot and killed in North St. Louis.

Police identified Nicholis Campbell as a person of interest. He has not yet been located.

“Come on, stop hiding him. Stop assisting him,” Mays said. “He has hurt my family. It’s not OK. I will never see my boys again. That’s a hurt nobody should ever have to go through. We were just somewhat trying to get over losing Kelvin and now it’s like all over again. Call the police. Please help them so I can finally start grieving.”