Remains found last summer in Kansas, identified as woman missing since 2017

CHANUTE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have identified the remains of a woman found last August in a field in Neosho County, Kansas.

KBI said the remains are those of 39-year-old Marissa M. Craft, who went missing from her home in Chaunte, Kansas.

She was last seen on Dec. 15, 2017, leaving her mobile home with three men in a white, Dodge pickup truck.

KBI said the investigation into Craft’s death continues.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of her disappearance or death are asked to contact KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888.