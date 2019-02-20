Snow Creek seeing busiest season in years with all this snow piling up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- While many are tired of the never-ending winter weather, the team at Snow Creek loves it.

Thanks to Mother Nature, it's been nearly two weeks since they've needed to use the snow machines. Darin Pond with the Weston, Missouri, ski resort said the recent snow has made for a busy season.

"If it's 60 degrees, people do not think of skiing. But when it looks and feels like winter, they come out, and there is no better place than a ski resort," Pond said.

FOX4 found many families trading in their snow days for ski days on the slopes on Wednesday. Check out all the fun in the video player above.

Snow Creek is one of just two ski resorts in the entire state. The unusual weather in the Show Me State makes it hard to predict snow totals, which is why Snow Creek makes its own.

"We need a snow base of at least 30 inches or more, so that`s why we need to depend on man-made," Pond said. "If we just depended on natural snow fall, it would not be enough even in a really really good winter."

But all the recent snowfall has been an added bonus.

Originally, Snow Creek planned to close for the season on March 9. But, depending on the weather, the ski and snowboarding attraction might extend its hours.