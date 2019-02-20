Walmart offering parents chance to save money on baby items in special one-day sale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a little one at home or a new little one on the way, Walmart is holding a one-day sale Saturday to help you get ready.
It’s called “Baby Savings Day 2019,” and shoppers can save on items such as car seats, strollers, diapers, pumps and more.
The deals run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the store Saturday, you can shop deals up to 30 percent on Walmart.com through Feb. 28.
See the list of store participating below.
