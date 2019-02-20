× Walmart offering parents chance to save money on baby items in special one-day sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a little one at home or a new little one on the way, Walmart is holding a one-day sale Saturday to help you get ready.

It’s called “Baby Savings Day 2019,” and shoppers can save on items such as car seats, strollers, diapers, pumps and more.

The deals run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the store Saturday, you can shop deals up to 30 percent on Walmart.com through Feb. 28.

See the list of store participating below.

Kansas

Bonner Springs 12801 Kansas Ave

Garden City 3101 E Kansas Ave

Gardner 1725 E Santa Fe St

Junction City 521 E Chestnut St

Kansas City 10824 Parallel Pkwy

Lawrence 3300 Iowa St

Leavenworth 5000 10th Ave

Olathe 13600 S Alden St

Olathe 395 N K 7 Hwy

Overland Park 10303 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park 9000 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park 15700 Metcalf Ave

Shawnee 16100 W 65th St

Shawnee 5701 Silverheel St

Missouri

Blue Springs 600 NE Coronado

Excelsior Springs 2203 Patsy Ln

Harrisonville 1700 N State Route 291

Independence 4000 S Bolger Rd

Kansas City 5261 NE Antioch Rd

Kansas City 8301 N Church Rd

Kansas City 10300 E State Route 350

Kansas City 7207 N M1 Hwy

Kansas City 8551 N Boardwalk Ave

Kansas City 1701 W 133rd St

Kansas City 11601 E US Highway 40

Lees Summit 1000 NE Sam Walton Ln

Lees Summit 3410 SW Market St

Raymore 2015 W Foxwood Dr

Saint Joseph 4201 N Belt Hwy

Saint Joseph 3022 S Belt Hwy

Sedalia 3201 W Broadway Blvd

Warrenton 500 Warren County Ctr

Click or tap here for the full list of participating stores.