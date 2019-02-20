Westport business raising funds to support police, suicide prevention after officer death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small business in Westport is making a big difference to help those who put their lives on the line for us.

The Modern Man Supply Co. on Broadway is donating 25 percent of profits through the end of February to a good cause.

Funds will be split between the Suicide Prevention Helpline and Kansas City, Missouri, Police “Care Team,” which helps both past and current police officers and their families during tough times.

The business has done past partnerships with local police and was compelled to help again after learning about the Kansas City officer recently lost to suicide. And the company says support for its efforts has been overwhelming.

“The support and how much people jump in to back them is awesome, and I think that’s part of the reason the police department has been so appreciative. It’s a tough job. I don’t know too many people who are driving in their car, see a police officer and think, ‘Oh yeah!’ So when they do get thanks, instead of maybe ridicule, it goes a long way,” Joshua Wilson with Modern Man Supply Co. said.

You can help with a purchase of any item at Modern Man Supply Co. through the month of February. You can also donate online at modernmansupplyco.com.

The effort’s already raised nearly $500. Their goal is to reach $1,000.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

39.099727 -94.578567