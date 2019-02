KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are at least three inches of snow on the ground as you wake up on Wednesday, the third winter event in less than a week in the metro. FOX4 is working for you with links to your city’s snow plow maps if they have one, and pertinent info about snow and ice removal if they don’t, see the list below:

Kansas City, Mo.

Overland Park, Kan.

Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Grandview, Mo.

Leawood, Kan.

Lenexa, Kan.

Olathe, Kan.

Liberty, Mo.

Shawnee, Kan.

Belton, Mo.

Lawrence, Kan.

Leavenworth, Kan.

Merriam, Kan.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kan.

Independence, Mo.

Blue Springs, Mo.

North Kansas City, Mo.