KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured Thursday night after a shooting in Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at an apartment at Harvard Court Apartments near Sterling Avenue and 40 Highway.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.