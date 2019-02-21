Check out Guy Fieri’s new taco joint before it opens at Power & Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Celebrity foodie Guy Fieri's new taco restaurant opens Thursday in the Kansas City Power & Light District, but before it opens to the public FOX4 was able to get a sneak peek inside the eatery.

Diners who are looking for a drink won't be disappointed. The space features a walk-up bar.

“There’s a huge walk up bar here, two bars actually, but we’ve centered the venue around the bar, so people will order their tacos right at the bar. It’s a true taco joint, which is something really unique in the Power & Light district,” said P&L Spokeswoman Rachel Waller.

Margarita specials are planned for the grand opening and there are food and drink specials planned throughout the week, such as the 'Dive at 5 Happy Hour' and the 'Day Drinking Support Group'

The menu will also feature several of Guy's signature dishes.

“We have his Trash Can Nachos on the menu, so people have been calling us and emailing us about a lot of his signature items that he does throughout the country and on TV so we’re excited to have those items on there and we expect a lot of people to come out this weekend,” Waller said.

Other signature items on the menu include Guy's Carne Asada Fries and his Nacho Crusted Chicken Torta Slider, among others.

As for the tacos?

The menu boasts seven different options including the Al Pastor Taco, Diablo Shrimp Taco, Cheeseburger Taco, Achiote Chicken Taco, Carne Asada Taco, Crispy Avocado Taco, and Fajita Rajas Taco.

Guy's Dive & taco Joint will also feature live music.

The doors open to the public Thursday at 6 p.m.