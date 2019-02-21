Firefighters and FOX4 anchors prepare to climb skyscraper stairs for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some local firefighters will climb stairs for charity this weekend in downtown Kansas City, and they want you to join them.

FOX4’s Dhomonique Ricks and Loren Halifax are also training and preparing to climb the stairs of a skyscraper for the American Lung Association’s "Fight for Air Climb" on Sunday.

To raise money for those affected by lung disease, Dhom and Loren and all the other participating climbers will take on 902 steps on 42 floors.

According to the American Lung Association, 32 million people are affected by lung disease in the US. Funds raised during the ‘Fight for Air Climb’ go toward research, programs, and advocacy efforts.

The climb is held at One Kansas City Place located at 12th and Main, across from the Power & Light District. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.

You too can register for the event or donate here.