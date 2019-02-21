FOX4’s Pat McGonigle wins $100,000 on ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ for Love Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 news anchor Pat McGonigle put his trivia knowledge on the line this week for a series of charity-themed episodes of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" and won big for a local nonprofit.

Competing on the game show’s "Play if Forward" week, where local newscasters from all around the country play for charity, McGonigle won $100,000 for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children. The tax free donation represents the largest single donation in the nearly 40-year history of the Love Fund.

“It’s about a third of our operating budget,” said Allyson Summers, with the Love Fund. “And $100,000, wow, we’ve never had a gift that large. To put that in perspective, we spend about $100 per kid, so that’s a thousand kids we can help.”

McGonigle’s lucky streak on the show extended into two days worth of episodes -- Wednesday's and Thursday's.

His winnings hit the $100,000 threshold after correctly answering the real first name for actor Al Pacino (Alfredo).

“Last fall we set a goal to serve 3,000 children,” said Lee Driver, the treasurer for the Love Fund. “This all but allows us to meet our goal for the year. It's fantastic.”

The Love Fund provides everything from school book bags to medical equipment for children and families all over the metro. The nonprofit helps fill in the gaps for local children in need.

“It’s better to be lucky than good,” McGonigle said.

"Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" airs Monday through Friday on FOX4 from 2-3 p.m.