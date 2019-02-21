Juvenile now charged in murder of 17-year-old found in Overland Park apartment

Posted 11:51 am, February 21, 2019, by and

Ben Workman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe confirmed Thursday that a second person now faces charges in the shooting death of an Overland Park teenager.

Alan Hicks, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Overland Park teen Ben Workman.

Howe told FOX4 that the second person charged is a juvenile. Information about their identity is limited at this time. He did say the juvenile faces a first-degree murder charge as does Alan Hicks, who was arrested Wednesday.

Police found Workman dead inside his Overland Park apartment Jan. 23.

At the time of the shooting, police said a preliminary investigation showed Workman had two visitors and a fight apparently broke out before he was shot.

Neighbors said they heard a gun go off inside the teenager’s apartment, which is near 80th and Farley. They also told police they saw two men running down the stairs.

Court documents providing further details of the allegations against either of the two charged have not been released yet.

Workman attended Olathe East High School and was finishing his education independently while working. His mother said he moved into the apartment just weeks before the shooting.

Hicks makes his first appearance in a Johnson County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.