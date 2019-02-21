KCPD: Man arrested for allegedly intimidating neighbor who called police to report burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed to FOX4 Thursday they have arrested a suspect who allegedly intimidated a man living in the Historic Northeast for calling police to report a recent burglary at his home.

Police told FOX4 the suspect, who turned out to be a neighbor, will likely face property crime charges. FOX4 is not naming the suspect until they are formally charged.

George Ringer told FOX4 on Monday that in the two weeks since filing a burglary report, more than 40 gunshots have been fired outside his home in multiple incidents.

Ringer has lived in the area for 34 years, but said he's afraid to live in his own house after burglars recently ransacked it. He also said this is an example of why victims sometimes are unwilling to report crime.

The 78-year-old told FOX4 someone turned his home upside down, stole dozens of tools along with electronics and other valuables while he was out of town attending the funeral for his brother. Someone also broke into three vehicles on his property, damaged a door, a window and a fence surrounding his home.

Ringer initially told FOX4 that he suspected that it had to be someone nearby who knew he was gone.

He said in more than 30 years in his neighborhood, he's never called police about anything, but now he's beginning to regret filing a report about the burglary.

"I am afraid. I am terrified," Ringer said. "I also went to Harbor Freight in Independence to purchase three separate lights security lights that come on with a motion detector. One that will light the world up. And I put them up. I have gigantic locks on my front doors."

Ringer installed lights and locks because since he first called police, he claims there have been about 40 gunshots fired outside, near his home. The latest incident happened Saturday.