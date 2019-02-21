FOX4 Forecast: Patchy fog possible

Posted 4:00 am, February 21, 2019, by , and , Updated at 06:57AM, February 21, 2019

Expect patchy fog this morning as the snow melt from yesterday combines with light winds this morning.  Later today we'll have a mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 40°. The latest on the timeline as well as why type of precipitation to expect in the updated forecast here!

The Forecast

Long Ranger

