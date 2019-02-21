LeBron James’ film company announces release date for ‘Space Jam 2’

LOS ANGELES — The Tune Squad is reuniting for a “Space Jam” sequel, and we now have a release date.

LeBron James and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a film deal with Warner Bros. back in July 2016.

But it’s going to be a while before fans can see James and Looney Tunes favorites like Lola and Bugs Bunny, among others, on the big screen again. The sequel isn’t set to release until July 16, 2021.

SpringHill released a promotional photo on social media for “Space Jam 2” on Thursday night along with the premiere date.

The 1996 Space Jam earned $230.4 million. James is set to star in the upcoming film, just as basketball legend Michael Jordan did in the original. Beyond James’ role, it’s not yet clear who will star in the movie.