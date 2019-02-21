× Missouri legislature’s bill to eliminate vehicle inspections advances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday night to get rid of state-required vehicle inspections.

Currently inspections are required for vehicles more than five years old. They cost about $12 and check the vehicle identification number and odometer reading. For safety, inspectors look at brakes, lights, exhaust, seat belts and more.

Lawmakers in favor of eliminating inspections said it could amount to a tax-break for consumers and point to a 2012 study that showed vehicles aren’t any safer because they’ve been inspected.

But one vehicle inspector FOX4 talked with said although the inspections aren’t a money-maker, he can point to many examples where major safety issues were uncovered that, if left unchecked, could’ve been disastrous.

“For customers, it’s kind of frustrating sometimes. I say, ‘Hey, I feel your pain.’ But you know, it’s better than having your wheel fly off and kill some other family, you know. If it saves one life a year, I think it’s a pretty good program, and I’m sure it saves countless lives,” Dominick Mussurici, general manager of Dominick’s A-1 Alignment in Kansas City, told FOX4 in a previous interview.

Some critics of the bill said they worry doing away with the program will eliminate some funding used for bus safety inspections.

The bill still has some hurdles to go before being signed into law. It must pass final approval in the House before advancing to the Senate then the governor.