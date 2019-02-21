Police searching for person they think vandalized 18 buildings in 2 days along SW Blvd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police are asking for the public's help to track down the person responsible for vandalizing a number of buildings in the Rosedale Neighborhood.

The vandal appears to have tagged a total of 18 buildings along Southwest Boulevard with the same phrase.

The Rosedale Development Association believes that because each building has the same tag, one person is responsible for all of the graffiti.

The development association has a group of volunteers ready to help either remove or cover up the graffiti as soon as the weather cooperates.

If you know who`s responsible for tagging 18 different buildings along Southwest Boulevard, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.