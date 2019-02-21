See where Kansans and Missourians rank nationally in passing the U.S. citizenship test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study suggests most Americans can’t pass a United States citizenship test. The non-profit Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation had 41,000 people nationwide take the test, only about 40 percent passed.

Kansans did alright, ranking 12th nationally, but the survey says 56 percent of people in the state failed the test.

The results were a little rougher on other side of the state line. Missouri ranks 33rd, with 61 percent failing the test.

Overall, people in Vermont did the best, and people in Louisiana did the worst.