Syracuse’s basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, involved in deadly crash

Posted 9:19 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, February 21, 2019

DAYTON, OH - MARCH 14: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange looks on in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the First Four of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2018 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

