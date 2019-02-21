× Teen charged after allegedly shooting KC woman over joke about not paying rent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old is now facing charges in one of three deadly shootings that happened last weekend in Kansas City. Police say this shooting all stems from a “joke.”

Marlon Davis Jr. has been charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 22-year-old Lakeasha Taylor.

Police were called around around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting on East 12th Terrace. When officers arrived, they found Taylor dead inside a home in the area. They also found a single shell casing in the same room where the 22-year-old’s body was found.

Multiple witnesses told investigators Taylor and Davis were two of several people who were staying in the home.

Court documents say everyone was “poking fun” at each other when Taylor joked that Davis didn’t pay rent. Witnesses said Davis became angry and left the room. He came back with a shotgun and allegedly shot Taylor in the chest, court documents say. Then he fled with the gun.

Several witnesses identified Davis as the alleged shooter.

Davis was taken into custody Wednesday in KCK. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.