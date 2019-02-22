Bari Girls’ recipe for low-carb version of fried rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1-2 bags of Riced Cauliflower (depending on the family size)

1 Bag of Tyson's Grilled Chicken Strips

2 eggs

1 bag of frozen peas and carrots or bag or stir fry vegetables

Coconut or sesame seed oil

1/2 of medium Vidalia onion

3/4 cup of soy sauce

3/4 sesame seed oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of minced garlic

Directions:

Turn on skillet and place coconut or sesame seed oil to coat pan (about 20 seconds)

Empty the bag of riced cauliflower, peas and carrots and onion into skillet and stir (30 seconds)

While these items are cooking, crack and add the two eggs and stir until eggs are cooked (1 minute)

Place 8-10 chicken strips in a bowl and place in microwave for 2 minutes to unthaw

Remove and cut strips into smaller pieces and to mixture and stir thoroughly (1 minute)

Add soy sauce, minced garlic, salt and pepper and stir thoroughly (2 minutes)

