Chef Renee Kelly demonstrates how to make pasta from scratch

Ingredients:

3 C. AP flour

2 whole eggs

2 Tablespoons water

1teaspoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Make a well in the flour in the center.  Whisk together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour into the center of the well.  Using a fork, stir together the dough.  Once all pulled together, take out of the bowl and knead by hand.  Allow to rest for one hour.

Roll through a pasta machine starting with the widest setting until at the desired thickness and shape

Bring a pot of salted water to boil.

Cook for 3 minutes or until aldente, and toss with your favorite sauce.

