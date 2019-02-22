Chef Renee Kelly demonstrates how to make pasta from scratch

Ingredients:
3 C. AP flour
2 whole eggs
2 Tablespoons water
1teaspoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Make a well in the flour in the center. Whisk together the remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour into the center of the well. Using a fork, stir together the dough. Once all pulled together, take out of the bowl and knead by hand. Allow to rest for one hour.
Roll through a pasta machine starting with the widest setting until at the desired thickness and shape
Bring a pot of salted water to boil.
Cook for 3 minutes or until aldente, and toss with your favorite sauce.
