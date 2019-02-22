Chiefs help children learn about African American history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs community caring team joined some students from Central Middle School Friday to learn about their heritage as part of Black History Month.

The team is inspiring young people to pursue their dreams.

The Chiefs have a long history of supporting African-American communities.

The team was the first to scout players from historically black colleges, including Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan, who is featured in the Black Archives of Mid-America.

Linebacker Rob McCray joined a group of middle schoolers in learning how African Americans in Kansas City established unique social clubs, political groups and churches that remain an important part of the community today.

"I've lived in Georgia most of my life," McCray said. "In that area you see a lot of places where there may be still a lot of historical monuments and schools where there were those situations. Separate schools, just seeing kids like Ruby, if you have ever heard of her. She stepped over that boundary, got over her comfort zone to try to become what she wanted."

Despite a history of segregation, McCray tried to impress upon the young people that in America today it is possible to achieve your goals through hard work and perseverance.

The archives exhibit "With My Eyes No Longer Blind" focuses on the development of African American institutions that are the product of divisions in the community.

The Chiefs have supported the Americorps program City Year, which provides tutors to help young people graduate from Kansas City Public Schools.