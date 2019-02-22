Governor Kelly makes Kansas disaster declaration in anticipation of weekend blizzard

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a disaster emergency in anticipation of a winter storm forecast to bring blizzard conditions to parts of the state Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the storm will move into western Kansas Friday night and move across the state Saturday.

The forecast includes rain turning to heavy snow, winds of 30 and 40 mph with gusts higher than 50 mph. Travel in affected areas will be hazardous.

Kelly said in a statement she issued the declaration to ensure state assistance is readily available if needed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said its state emergency operations center will be open from 7 a.m. through midnight Saturday and into Sunday if needed.