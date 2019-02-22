JoCo teens start ‘Zero Reasons Why’ campaign to provide mental health help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- In Johnson County, teens are taking the lead on a very serious issue with a new approach to a suicide prevention program.

Teens are leading a new campaign called Zero Reasons Why, an obvious response to the popular Netflix show, "13 Reasons Why." The show was popular with teens but angered many parents and teachers who felt it dramatized teen suicide without offering healthy solutions.

So now this new peer-to-peer campaign aims to spread the message that there are zero reasons to consider suicide.

The campaign is being spearheaded by a council, with members from each of the high schools in Johnson County. Their most recent meeting focused on gaining some public awareness with bracelets, yard signs and stickers.

The goal is to set up a peer-to-peer network among teens to let them know they're not alone and there are other teens willing to listen and talk. Another goal is to shatter the negative stigma surrounding mental health issues and bring a delicate issue into the light.

Many of the teens leading the effort know firsthand what it's like to struggle with mental health.

"I'm on the tennis team. I got straight A's and everything. I'm part of FBLA, Future Business Leaders of America. I'm the president in it. Some people, they're more shy about their story and, you know, try to keep it off to the side," Blake Burns said. "They're like, 'Blake, it's so crazy that you did this. I feel like I can come out with my story and be able to talk or be able to talk to parents or some of my friends about what I'm going through.'"

The teens with Zero Reasons Why said their next major goal is to organize a march in Johnson County. They also hope that eventually Zero Reasons Why could expand to other districts in the metro beyond Johnson County.