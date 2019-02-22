KC Forum: Goodwill, TARA and Blood Drive

Posted 5:32 pm, February 22, 2019, by

2019-08 I host a public affairs radio show on Q104 and KC102 on Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am, and it is posted here on Fox 4’s website. This week we find out how the cold weather has caused a blood shortage. TARA is an all-volunteer animal shelter. And Goodwill is much more than just a thrift store, they help with training people for jobs and careers.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Music: The Elders
Voice: Doug Medlock

