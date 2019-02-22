× KC Forum: History, Hardware and Safety

2019-07 . I host a public affairs radio show on Q104 and KC102 on Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am, and it is posted here on Fox 4’s website. This week we meet a local author who makes history come alive during the prohibition. Charlie’s House carries on spreading the word about keeping homes safe for children. And with our weather over the last couple of weeks we need to be prepared, we learn how from an expert.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders

Voice: Doug Medlock