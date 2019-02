KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a federal fugitive.

Officials have issued a federal arrest warrant for 24-year-old Dominique Lester Wilson. KCPD said he’s wanted for his part in a drug and money laundering conspiracy in the Kansas City area.

Police said Wilson knows he’s wanted. If located, please call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

He is wanted for his role in a drug and money laundering conspiracy operating in the Kansas City metro area. Wilson is aware he is wanted. If he is located, please call 911 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477 (TIPS). (2/2) pic.twitter.com/z0dCfEbDDK — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 22, 2019