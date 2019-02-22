KC Zoo says adult giraffe, Hamisi, who fathered Dixie and Maxwell has died in tragic accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Friday that for the second time this week a beloved animal has died.
Hamisi, one of the zoo’s adult giraffes, died Wednesday morning due to a tragic accident the zoo said in a post on their Facebook page.
The giraffe sustained an acute spinal cord injury while in his behind-the-scenes bedroom.
Zoo veterinarians performed necropsy and determined that Hamisi likely died instantly.
“The entire Zoo is heartbroken and grieving this loss,” a spokesperson for the zoo said.
The zoo added they will now conduct an internal review of the giraffe habitat. The current habitat was built in 1995.
“We will make immediate modifications to the area as needed, and also share any findings with other AZA-accredited facilities in hopes of preventing any future incidents,” the news released said.
Hamisi moved to Kansas City in 2016 from Kansas City Zoo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. He is dad to two giraffe calves, Dixie and Maxwell, who were both born last year.
The Kansas City Zoo also chose to euthanize 31-year-old polar bear Bam Bam on Wednesday. Bam Bam’s liver was failing and she had developed untreatable liver cancer.