KC Zoo says adult giraffe, Hamisi, who fathered Dixie and Maxwell has died in tragic accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Friday that for the second time this week a beloved animal has died.

Hamisi, one of the zoo’s adult giraffes, died Wednesday morning due to a tragic accident the zoo said in a post on their Facebook page.

The giraffe sustained an acute spinal cord injury while in his behind-the-scenes bedroom.

Zoo veterinarians performed necropsy and determined that Hamisi likely died instantly.

“The entire Zoo is heartbroken and grieving this loss,” a spokesperson for the zoo said.