Patrick Mahomes turns off the lights with no-look throw while playing video games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No-look throws appear to be Patrick Mahomes’ specialty. He can ace one even when he’s playing video games.

The Chiefs quarterback shared a video on social media Friday afternoon. In it, he’s playing Call of Duty and someone off camera asks, “Hey, can somebody kill the lights?”

Of course, Mahomes can.

He picks up an ax and — without looking or leaving his chair — throws it at the light switch, successfully turning off the lights.

Someone get this man another MVP award. Check out the epic moment in the tweet below.

Out like a light. Working on my no-look axe throw with @callofduty. 🎯 Thanks for the behind the scenes tour at @treyarch. #CallofDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/7uMECweAvE — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2019