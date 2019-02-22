× Man firing shots at KCK clerk who refused to sell him cigarettes, shoots another man in the leg

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a shooting early Friday was shot in the leg, police said.

Kansas City, Kansas police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that two young men attempted to buy cigarettes at a convenience store near 42nd and Shawnee Drive, but the clerk refused to sell to them.

Police said one of the young men pulled a gun and started shooting as they left the store.

The good Samaritan stepped in and helped the clerk get the two men out of the store.

There is no word on whether those two are in police custody.