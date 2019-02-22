Mr. Bean, director of love and compassion, to retire from KC’s Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A well-known, furry face is retiring from Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City.

Mr. Bean can usually be found running around the property, bringing comfort to the families and children staying there as Director of Love and Compassion. But at the end of March, he will enjoy a dog retirement and head to his forever home.

The Carin Terrier/West Highland mix was donated to the charity from Wayside Waifs in 2011. Since then, he has helped countless families manage the stress that comes along with long hospital visits and time away from their own pets.

Mr. Bean’s last day at work will be March 26. After that, he will be enjoying retirement with his family.

Happy tails, Mr. Bean!