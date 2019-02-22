New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charges in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — In a prostitution sting where dozens of men are facing charges for soliciting prostitution, one of those men is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The Jupiter Police Department held a news conference on Friday morning about a major human trafficking investigation, the billionaire Kraft was confirmed as being seen on camera in a day spa receiving a sex act.

Police say there’s video evidence of two incidents involving Kraft, he’ll have a warrant put out for a criminal summons for two counts of soliciting prostitution. The charges are misdemeanors. This allegedly happened about a month ago, the Patriots won the Super Bowl on February 3 over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Kraft took ownership of the Patriots in January 1994. Since then, the NFL team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, as well as International Forest Products.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with further details, and reaction from the NFL as statements are released.