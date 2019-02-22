Third suspect charged with murder in Overland Park shooting that took teen’s life

OLATHE, Kan. -- A man arrested on Thursday by Johnson County sheriff's deputies is the third suspect accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Benjamin Workman. Raymond Traevon Cherry, 24, faces first-degree murder and makes his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Cherry along with 21-year-old Alan Hicks and a 17-year-old girl currently charged in juvenile court are all implicated in Workman's death, he was shot on January 23.

At the time of the shooting, neighbors told police they heard a gun go off inside the teenager’s apartment near 80th and Farley. They also told police they saw two men running down the stairs.

Workman attended Olathe East High School and was finishing his education independently while working. His mother said he moved into the apartment just weeks before the shooting.

FOX4 has requested court papers that offer more details about what led up to the shooting and any statements the suspects may have made to police.

Both Hicks and Cherry are held on $1 million bonds, the 17-year-old girl remains in juvenile detention.

