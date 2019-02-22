Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this Saturday at select stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day" limited sale this Saturday at participating stores across the country.

Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Free samples and coupons will also be available on Saturday. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" in store and online.

At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.

Kansas

Bonner Springs 12801 Kansas Ave

Garden City 3101 E Kansas Ave

Gardner 1725 E Santa Fe St

Junction City 521 E Chestnut St

Kansas City 10824 Parallel Pkwy

Lawrence 3300 Iowa St

Leavenworth 5000 10th Ave

Olathe 13600 S Alden St

Olathe 395 N K 7 Hwy

Overland Park 10303 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park 9000 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park 15700 Metcalf Ave

Shawnee 16100 W 65th St

Shawnee 5701 Silverheel St

Missouri

Blue Springs 600 NE Coronado

Excelsior Springs 2203 Patsy Ln

Harrisonville 1700 N State Route 291

Independence 4000 S Bolger Rd

Kansas City 5261 NE Antioch Rd

Kansas City 8301 N Church Rd

Kansas City 10300 E State Route 350

Kansas City 7207 N M1 Hwy

Kansas City 8551 N Boardwalk Ave

Kansas City 1701 W 133rd St

Kansas City 11601 E US Highway 40

Lees Summit 1000 NE Sam Walton Ln

Lees Summit 3410 SW Market St

Raymore 2015 W Foxwood Dr

Saint Joseph 4201 N Belt Hwy

Saint Joseph 3022 S Belt Hwy

Sedalia 3201 W Broadway Blvd

Warrenton 500 Warren County Ctr

For a full list of participating stores, visit Walmart.com.