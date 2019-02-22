Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this Saturday at select stores

Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day" limited sale this Saturday at participating stores across the country.
Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.
The event will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Free samples and coupons will also be available on Saturday. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" in store and online.
At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.
Kansas
- Bonner Springs 12801 Kansas Ave
- Garden City 3101 E Kansas Ave
- Gardner 1725 E Santa Fe St
- Junction City 521 E Chestnut St
- Kansas City 10824 Parallel Pkwy
- Lawrence 3300 Iowa St
- Leavenworth 5000 10th Ave
- Olathe 13600 S Alden St
- Olathe 395 N K 7 Hwy
- Overland Park 10303 Metcalf Ave
- Overland Park 9000 Metcalf Ave
- Overland Park 15700 Metcalf Ave
- Shawnee 16100 W 65th St
- Shawnee 5701 Silverheel St
Missouri
- Blue Springs 600 NE Coronado
- Excelsior Springs 2203 Patsy Ln
- Harrisonville 1700 N State Route 291
- Independence 4000 S Bolger Rd
- Kansas City 5261 NE Antioch Rd
- Kansas City 8301 N Church Rd
- Kansas City 10300 E State Route 350
- Kansas City 7207 N M1 Hwy
- Kansas City 8551 N Boardwalk Ave
- Kansas City 1701 W 133rd St
- Kansas City 11601 E US Highway 40
- Lees Summit 1000 NE Sam Walton Ln
- Lees Summit 3410 SW Market St
- Raymore 2015 W Foxwood Dr
- Saint Joseph 4201 N Belt Hwy
- Saint Joseph 3022 S Belt Hwy
- Sedalia 3201 W Broadway Blvd
- Warrenton 500 Warren County Ctr
For a full list of participating stores, visit Walmart.com.
